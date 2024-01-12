Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded to Outperform by William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BECN. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $84.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $52.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

