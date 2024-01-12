Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $59.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of DCI opened at $62.64 on Monday. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $709,536.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,812 in the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 55,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,799,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

