William Blair Begins Coverage on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

William Blair started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.71.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $76.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 70.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 220.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 60.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

