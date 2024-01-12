Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.88.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 471,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,705,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

