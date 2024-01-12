Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

B. Riley downgraded shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $1.35 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $2.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.45.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $0.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.18. Terran Orbital has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 35,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,025 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

