Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded to Underperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NAVI. StockNews.com upgraded Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.96.

NAVI stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 150,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $2,855,510.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Navient by 11.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Navient by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 297,531 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 55,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Navient by 7.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Navient during the third quarter valued at $600,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

