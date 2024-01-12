Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $1,475.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKL. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a sell rating and a $1,275.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,423.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,397.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1,436.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Group has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Markel Group will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, with a total value of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after buying an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $602,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

