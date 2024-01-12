Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

