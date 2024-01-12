Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $185.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

Fabrinet stock opened at $188.52 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $199.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 24.6% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 50.5% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

