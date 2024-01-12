MetLife (NYSE:MET) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $70.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.62.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.30 on Monday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,440,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,087,000 after purchasing an additional 276,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

