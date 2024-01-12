Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, RTT News reports.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $227.85.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $195.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.08. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.12 and a beta of 0.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $148.10 and a 1 year high of $242.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,656,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,548,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,712,528,000 after purchasing an additional 59,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after purchasing an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,909,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,091,000 after buying an additional 59,101 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

