Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE CBT opened at $76.13 on Monday. Cabot has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $86.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $474,186,000 after acquiring an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,361,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $440,635,000 after acquiring an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,908,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,011,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,167,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,384,000 after acquiring an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $146,808,000 after acquiring an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

