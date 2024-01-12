Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXAS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.83.

EXAS stock opened at $68.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after acquiring an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

