Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Lowered to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

GOLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock opened at $17.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 571.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.