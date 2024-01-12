SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Oppenheimer

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEIC opened at $63.45 on Monday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

