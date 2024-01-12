Needham & Company LLC Raises RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Price Target to $41.00

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.63.

Get RxSight alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXST

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $47.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RxSight will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other RxSight news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,150.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $2,713,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 496,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,775 over the last ninety days. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RxSight by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 788.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.