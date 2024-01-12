Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sanofi by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 45.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sanofi by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

