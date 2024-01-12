SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.81.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,807,000 after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,546,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,988,000 after purchasing an additional 446,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,964 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

