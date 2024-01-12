Bank of America Upgrades Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) to Neutral

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has $5.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $3.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SABR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. Sabre has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.86.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $423,963. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 63.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

