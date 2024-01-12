Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Upgraded by KeyCorp to “Overweight”

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $180.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.25.

NYSE FI opened at $136.39 on Monday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,606 shares in the company, valued at $17,495,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,788 shares of company stock valued at $42,158,764 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

