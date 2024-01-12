CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $222.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $244.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a sell rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $196.40 on Monday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $171.93 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

