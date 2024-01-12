Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $36.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

AXTA has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.64.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.98 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $148,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,160.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Massey sold 17,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $553,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,806,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $781,670,000 after buying an additional 10,208,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,886,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $615,644,000 after buying an additional 949,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,872 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

