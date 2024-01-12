Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Upgraded by Loop Capital to Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $240.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $170.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $204.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.21 and its 200 day moving average is $180.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $129.76 and a 1-year high of $206.47.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.33%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

