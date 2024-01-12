Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $300.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $164.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EFX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.12.

EFX opened at $242.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.32. Equifax has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.97%.

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 70.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

