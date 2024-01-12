National Bankshares Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$8.25

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CS. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

CS opened at C$6.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.09, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.84. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.5727029 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker acquired 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. Also, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

