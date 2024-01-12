Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $77.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $79.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

