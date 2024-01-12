Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.