Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.67. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.36%.
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
