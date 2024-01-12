Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 355.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.