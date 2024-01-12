Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.92.

NYSE SIX opened at $24.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

