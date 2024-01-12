Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given New C$56.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$56.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.50.

TSE CAR.UN opened at C$46.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.86. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

