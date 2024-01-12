Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Laurentian decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.94.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

TSE:AP.UN opened at C$21.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.54. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$15.01 and a 52 week high of C$30.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -514.29%.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.