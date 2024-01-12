Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at National Bankshares

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Laurentian raised Altius Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.31.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

ALS opened at C$18.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$867.62 million, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$17.85 and a 52 week high of C$23.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.17.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.07). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.4306708 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

