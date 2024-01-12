American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.