Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target Cut to C$0.55 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.55 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut Sherritt International from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.41. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05). Sherritt International had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of C$36.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sherritt International will post 0.0939349 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

