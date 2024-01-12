TFI International (TSE:TFII) Given New C$208.00 Price Target at Desjardins

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$182.00 to C$208.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$168.78.

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$179.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$166.04. The stock has a market cap of C$15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. TFI International has a one year low of C$137.36 and a one year high of C$188.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

Insider Activity at TFI International

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

