TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$54.50.

TC Energy stock opened at C$52.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$43.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.86.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.1446443 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is -2,657.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

