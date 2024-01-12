Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 2.7 %

TRVN opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevena Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Articles

