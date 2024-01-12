Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Upwork had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $175.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,342 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Upwork by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Upwork by 92.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

