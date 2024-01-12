Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,598.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,576 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $91,015,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $70,318,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after acquiring an additional 960,497 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

