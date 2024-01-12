Bank of America Lowers Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $270.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $253.00 target price (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.50.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.20 and a 200-day moving average of $235.73. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

