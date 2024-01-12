Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of Leju stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. Leju has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

