Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Broadway Financial stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Broadway Financial has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the period. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

