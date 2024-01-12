CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.20 and a beta of 1.42.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 85,837 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 918,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,061,618.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVD Equipment by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CVD Equipment by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

