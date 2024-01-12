StockNews.com Downgrades Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.29 on Monday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

