Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.