Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $13.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 14.30%.
Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of South Carolina
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
