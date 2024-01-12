AON (NYSE:AON) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $321.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $351.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AON. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $361.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.07.

AON Stock Performance

AON opened at $298.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.62 and its 200-day moving average is $323.79. AON has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in AON by 17.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in AON by 200.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of AON by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

