Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $19.00.

APLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

APLE opened at $16.51 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 137.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 48,503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 421,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,369,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,241 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

