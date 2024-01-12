LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LightPath Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LPTH stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.42.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,252,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth $93,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,508,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,501 shares during the period. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

