Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.53.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.25% and a negative return on equity of 98.12%. The company had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.74 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
