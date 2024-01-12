Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
