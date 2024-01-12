Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.